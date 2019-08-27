Putin, Erdogan discuss additional measures on fighting Idlib terrorists

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish presidents have discussed additional measures on combating terrorists in Syria’s Idlib, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the outcomes of the talks with his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Terrorists continue to attack the positions of Syrian government forces, trying to attack Russian military objects. We stress that the de-escalation zone must not be a hideout for militants and especially a foothold for further attacks," the Russian leader noted. "In this context, the Turkish president and I have mapped out additional joint measures on neutralizing terrorist hotspots in Idlib and normalizing the situation in this area and, as a result, in all of Syria," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, he and Erdogan have discussed this issue in detail. "We have found an understanding on what to do and how to do it in order to resolve these issues. We are taking into account the immutable principles of maintaining sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the impermissibility of dividing the country into areas of influence," he added.

Putin noted that they had discussed other regional issues, including Middle Eastern regulation and the situation in Libya.

"All in all, we have reached good results here at the air show. I would like to thank Mr. Erdogan and all Turkish colleagues who accepted our invitation," Putin stated. "I hope that this joint work will serve as a good push towards developing Turkish-Russian relations in all areas that we have discussed today.".