West seeks to cut off ties of post-Soviet republics with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The West seeks to sever the ties of former Soviet republics with Russia and to impede Eurasian integration processes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Monday.

"In the near future, the next generation will have to shoulder the responsibility for deeper integration in our territories. Regrettably, the entire West perceives it as a field of fierce geopolitical battle, whose goal is to widen the gap between the former Soviet republics, to cut off their social, cultural and humanitarian ties with Russia and to impede the Eurasian processes," Karasin said.