Ukrainian drone shot down in Lugansk republic

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Militiamen in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle that conducted reconnaissance near the village of Oboznoye in the Slavyanoserbsk District, People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Sunday.

"A Ukrainian quadrotor-type drone was spotted and destroyed by our military servicemen near the Oboznoye settlement," the Lugansk Media Center quotes him as saying.

According to Filiponenko, specialists are studying the photos and video footage from the drone.

He stressed that Ukrainian military servicemen were trying to exacerbate the situation along the line of engagement in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area.

On June 26, the parties to the conflict in the Donbass region said they had begun withdrawing their manpower and materiel from the line of engagement near Stanitsa Luganskaya. On June 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed that the disengagement of forces had begun and that the mine clearance operation was underway in the area.