Shnaider/Ruud reach quarter finals vs. Andreeva/Rublev at US Open

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Diana Shnaider and Norway’s Casper Ruud defeated the US WTA star Jessica Pegula and her husband Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-1 in the first round of the US Open mixed doubles on Tuesday.

Shnaider/Ruud will play Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev who earlier beat the Italian duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori 1-4, 4-1, 11-9.

The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, with the main draw of the singles running from August 30 through September 13. It offers a record $108 million in player compensation.