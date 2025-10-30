Luciano Spalletti takes charge of Italian football club Juventus as head coach

ROME, October 30. /TASS/. Former Head Coach of Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg Luciano Spalletti signed up with Italy’s Juventus, the Italian club’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Luciano Spalletti is the new head coach of Juventus, signing an agreement with the Club until June 30, 2026," the statement reads. "From 2009 to 2014, Spalletti managed Zenit St. Petersburg, winning two league titles, a domestic cup as well as the Russian Super Cup, before returning to Italy to take charge of Roma and then Inter."

"After winning the Serie A title at the end of the 2022/23 season with Napoli, the Tuscan coach then served as head coach of the Italian national team until June this year," the statement continued.

"We are delighted to welcome a coach with such expertise and experience to the Bianconeri family: welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach!" the club’s press office concluded.

Spalletti, 66, also served as the head coach of the Italian national football team in 2023-2026.