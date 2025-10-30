Useless to speak with IIHF on Russia’s int’l return — Russian hockey chief Tretiak

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) regarding Russian national teams’ return to international arena "make no sense" today, President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak told TASS on Thursday.

On October 20, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), announced that the Appeals Tribunal of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation had declared illegal the decision of the organization's Congress to ban the participation of Russian athletes in competitions. The international sports federation announced later that it would later outline the process for the admission of Russian athletes.

"I believe that it is useless asking them [IIHF] about this [Russia’s reinstatement] since they are not even inviting us to their Congress meetings and we keep participating in them in an on-line mode," Tretiak said in an interview with TASS.

"We have been notified clearly that until the special military operation is not over, we are not invited anywhere under no circumstances," he added.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions. The national teams have already missed out on three world championships and will be barred from the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship as well.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.