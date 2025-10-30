Spartak Moscow FC fined $1,250 for fans misconduct at match with Dinamo Makhachkala FC

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow has been fined 100,000 rubles (some $1,250) for its fans misconduct during a match of the Russian Premier league last Sunday, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

On October 21, Spartak Moscow outplayed Makhachkala Dinamo FC in away match 3-1.

"They [Spartak FC fans] chanted profanity and resorted to offensive language," Artur Grigoryants, the chairman of the RFU’s Control and Disciplinary Committee, told journalists.

"Spartak [FC] has been slapped with 100,000 rubles fine [some $1,250], with 11 registered violations registered [during the match]," he added.