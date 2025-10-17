Russian national team rises to 30th place in FIFA ranking

GENEVA, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian national team has risen from 33rd to 30th place in the rating of the International Football Federation, an updated version of which is available on the organization's website.

In October, the Russian team played two friendly matches - against Iran (2-1) in Volgograd and Bolivia (3-0) in Moscow.

For the first time since June 2016, the Russian national team entered the top 30 of the world ranking, while due to sanctions from FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations, the Russian team cannot participate in international tournaments. Russia's highest FIFA ranking ever was third, which it occupied from April 24 to July 3, 1996.

The Spanish national team was once again first (1,880.76 points), the Argentine team rose to second (1,872.43), the French dropped to the third position (1,870.92). The top ten also includes the national teams of England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and Germany.