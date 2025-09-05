Hundreds of Armenian football fans greet Portugal’s Ronaldo at airport in Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 5. /TASS/. Hundreds of Armenian football fans gathered on Friday at the Zvartnots International Airport in the Armenian capital of Yerevan to greet the Portuguese national football team led by its world-renowned striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The national football teams from Armenia and Portugal are set to clash in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F qualifier on September 6 night at the over 14,400-seat capacity Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

Armenian football fans chanted "Ronaldo" and "Cristiano," whistled, applauded and tried to coax an autograph out of the Portuguese legendary football star, who proceeded to his bus from the airport’s exit gates silently without giving any comments. The Armenian police cordoned off the path leading from the airport to the bus for the Portuguese team.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of football. His accolades include five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards, four European Golden Shoes, and being named the world's best player by FIFA five times.

He has won 34 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues and the UEFA European Championship.

Ronaldo signed a three-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on December 30, 2022 for a record 200 million Euros per year (over $234,640 million).

The captain of the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo, is also the first male player in the history of football to score 900 goals in official matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be played in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams compared to the previous 32-team format.