Russian fencers win silver in women’s team epee at World Championship

TBILISI, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian women’s epee team claimed silver medals in the team event at the Fencing World Championship currently underway in Tbilisi.

In the final, the Russian team - consisting of Yana Bekmurzova, Kristina Yasinskaya, Ayzanat Murtazayeva, and Milene Bavuge Habimana - lost to France with a score of 32:41.

The last time Russian women won gold in the World Championship team epee event was in 2011, when the title was claimed by Inna Deriglazova, Aida Shanayeva, Larisa Korobeynikova, and Evgeniya Lamonova.

The Fencing World Championship will conclude on July 30. Russian athletes are competing under neutral status.