Trump may sign executive order renaming soccer in US

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may sign an executive order to replace the word used in the country to denote soccer, he told the DAZN TV channel.

Most English-speaking countries refer to the sport as football, while in the United States, its official name is soccer.

"I think we could do that," Trump said when asked if he could decree to rename the sport.

On July 13, the FIFA Club World Cup concluded in the United States. In the final, held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, England’s Chelsea defeated France’s Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Trump attended the match and took part in the ceremony honoring the players.