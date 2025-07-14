Russian tennis player Andreeva cracks WTA’s Top 5

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva scored her first career Top 5 victory, according to the latest ranking released on the website of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

The 18-year-old made it to the quarter finals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London where she was defeated by Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (2-7). The Russian transitioned two positions up to 5th place after scoring 5,163 points.

Andreeva is a three-time WTA champion. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.