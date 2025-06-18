International Luge Federation votes to exclude Russian athletes from 2026 Olympics

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation said its congress voted to exclude Russian athletes from competing in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the qualification process for them.

The issue raised a broad range of concerns and opinions regarding safety, Olympic quotas, anti-doping compliance, and fairness, according to a statement from the federation, also known as FIL.

"Athletes hold a wide range of views. There are many concerns and arguments on both sides," said Leon Felderer, chairman of the FIL Athletes’ Commission.

Twenty-four delegates voted in favor of the exclusion, while seven voted against and one ballot was invalid.

FIL President Einars Fogelis commented on the decision, "The Congress has made its position clear. This outcome reflects our collective responsibility to uphold fair and safe competition."

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its tournaments in March 2022 following the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the federation voted to extend sanctions against the Russians.

The next Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22, 2026 in Italy’s Milan and Cortina.