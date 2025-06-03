Serbian Sports Minister Gajic accepts invitation from Russian counterpart to visit Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Serbian Sports Minister Zoran Gajic told TASS on Tuesday that he had accepted an invitation from his Russian counterpart Mikhail Degtyarev to visit Russia.

TASS reported earlier that Degtyarev invited Serbian colleagues to attend the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum.

"We will certainly come. With great pleasure," Gajic said.

The 2025 ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum will be hosted in the city of Samara on October 20-22 and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 18 to June 21, 2025.