Ovechkin vows Capitals set to do everything to win this season's Stanley Cup

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The National Hockey League (NHL) club Washington will do everything possible to win the Stanley Cup this season, Russian forward and the team’s captain Alexander Ovechkin told reporters.

"If we look at the season, our team is among the leaders. But one should not forget that the regular season and the playoffs are two different matters. Nobody ever knows the outcome," the hockey player said.

"We will seek to do our best to go as far as possible and win the desired cup," Ovechkin pledged.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club’s history.

Before his NHL career, Ovechkin was raised by Dynamo Moscow, where he played from 2001 to 2005 and returned during the 2012-13 season. With Dynamo, he won the Russian championship in 2005 and the Gagarin Cup in 2013.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.