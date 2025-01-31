Rublev reaches semifinals in Montpellier tournament

PARIS, January 31. /TASS/. Russia's Andrey Rublev is bound for the semifinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals tournament in Montpellier, France.

In the quarterfinals Rublev played against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The match ended in the first game with a 5:2 score in favor of Rublev. Basilashvili withdrew from the match due to an injury. In the semifinals, Rublev will play against the winner of the match between Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US.

Russia’s Rublev, 27, competes at international tennis tournaments as a neutral athlete. He has 16 career ATP singles titles and four more in men’s doubles.

Rublev has seen mixed success on the Grand Slam circuit, having never advanced past the quarterfinals. In 2020, Rublev won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and was also part of the Russian team that won the Davis Cup in 2021.