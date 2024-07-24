IOC picks French Alps as host venue for 2030 Winter Olympic Games

PARIS, July 24. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has preliminarily granted France the right to serve as the host country of the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, the IOC press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The French Alps are set to host the 26th Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2030," the statement reads. "This decision was taken by the IOC Members today during the 142nd IOC Session Paris."

"Their vote was subject to the submission of the Games Delivery Guarantee under timelines set by the IOC Executive Board, since this was not possible before the host election due to constitutional reasons in the current political context in France," according to the IOC.

France's bid to host the Winter Games in 2030 was the only one and it was approved by the IOC Executive Committee in June.

France was unable to provide guarantees to the IOC because the country’s Cabinet of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, resigned last week. The French government remains in office until a new prime minister is appointed, however the Cabinet is unable at the moment to provide state guarantees for hosting the Games.

The IOC statement reads that at the 142nd IOC Session, which is currently underway in Paris: "The delegation of the French Alps 2030 was led by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who expressed the full commitment of France to these Games."

"President Macron and all stakeholders in French Alps 2030 have today reiterated their full commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2030," IOC President Thomas Bach stated. "We have full confidence in France to organize an outstanding edition of the Olympic Winter Games, with the same creativity, imagination and flair we are currently experiencing at Paris 2024."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in turn: "I reaffirm to you here this morning the full commitment of the French State to organizing these Games. Paris 2024 will be a success, and the same will be true for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030."

"I confirm the full commitment of the French nation, and assure you that I will ask the next Prime Minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic Law in the priorities of the new government," Macron added.

The French capital of Paris is gearing up to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which are scheduled to boost off with the official opening ceremony this Friday, July 26.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France are scheduled to run between August 28 and September 8.