Group of Japanese students visited St. Petersburg on August 12-20 — Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Between August 12 and 20, a group of 15 Japanese students visited Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg under the first exchange on the governmental level in seven years, a Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has told TASS.

"On August 12-20, 15 Japanese students were visiting St. Petersburg as part of a short-term exchange program for young people of Japan and Russia," the source said.

So far, no new trips of Japanese students are in the works.

"The decision to implement [such programs] is made upon individual consideration of each one’s necessity," the spokesperson added. "Future short-term exchange programs within the framework of the Russia-Japan youth exchange program will be considered based on the results of this exchange, but no decisions have been made to date."