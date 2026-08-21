Russians’ trust in Putin stands at 71% — pollster

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public trust rating stands at 71%, according to the results of a poll carried out by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) among 1,500 Russians on August 14-16/

"A total of 71% of Russians said they trust Vladimir Putin. The majority of the population, 70%, also say that he is fulfilling his duties well as head of state," according to a statement from the polling service.

The activities of the Russian government are supported by 47% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is backed by 53% of respondents.

Respondents also shared their attitude towards the parliamentary parties. The level of support for United Russia stands at 33%, New People - 8%, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) - 8%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) - 9%, "A Just Russia" - 4%.