Russia values interest of Chinese people in studying Russian language — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia values the traditionally strong interest of Chinese people in studying the Russian language, which is taught at 200 universities and 125 schools in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Russian leader took part in ceremony opening the cross Years of Russia-China Cooperation in Education.

"We certainly value the traditionally strong interest of our Chinese friends in studying the Russian language. It is taught at more than 200 universities and 125 schools in China. More than 66,000 Chinese students are studying at language courses in Russia," Putin said during the ceremony.