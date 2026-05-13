Initiatives for children, youth lay foundation for sustainable future — Tatarstan head

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Initiatives for children and young people based on friendship and shared values form a solid foundation for a sustainable future, the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, said at the 15th session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

“Under the leadership of Director-General Salem bin Mohammed al-Malik, ICESCO pays great attention to preserving cultural, tangible, and intangible heritage, as well as to youth engagement. It is our shared duty to foster respect for heritage and culture among the younger generation. This is the only way to preserve the identity of peoples and ensure the diversity of the world’s cultural heritage,” Minnikhanov said.

“We are convinced that children’s and youth initiatives, based on friendship and shared values, form a solid foundation for a sustainable global future,” he added.

According to Minnikhanov, this work is supported by organizations such as the Salaat community, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, and the all-Russian children’s and youth organization Movement of the First, which is developing an international network of diplomacy schools and clubs.

He also noted that in 2022, Kazan was named the Youth Capital of the Islamic World. This status led to the creation of the annual Kazan Global Youth Summit and the Scientific Congress of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“Thanks to these initiatives, young people from different countries have the opportunity to learn more about each other’s cultures, improve their language skills, and build friendships,” Minnikhanov concluded.

The 15th session of the ICESCO General Conference has brought together education ministers from Egypt, Yemen, Libya, the Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as deputy ministers from Kazakhstan, Oman, and Uzbekistan. The conference is focused on shaping general policy and overseeing the organization’s activities.

The session is being held as part of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum event. TASS is the forum’s official media partner.