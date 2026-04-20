Russian court fines game developer Roblox Corp for LGBT propaganda

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court has fined the American video game developer Roblox Corporation eight million rubles ($106,097) for promoting the LGBT movement (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) online, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Roblox Corporation guilty under Part 4 of Article 6.21 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (propaganda of non-traditional sexual values using the media or the internet) and imposed an administrative fine of four million rubles ($53,048)," said Judge Alexandra Anokhina.

She later announced a second ruling, imposing a second fine of four million rubles on the company.

It is not clear from the court documents what exactly the propaganda was. However, they stated that Roblox Corporation permitted the distribution of content that portrayed non-traditional sexual relations in positive light.

In early December 2025, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor restricted access to the American internet service Roblox due to the distribution of materials containing propaganda and justification of extremist and terrorist activity. The watchdog later stated its readiness to cooperate with Roblox after the platform announced it was bringing its operations into compliance with Russian laws.