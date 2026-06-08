Young artists from Sanya present their works at exhibition in Khabarovsk

HAIKOU /China/, June 8. /TASS/. The exhibition of children’s drawings "Sister Cities Through the Eyes of Children," dedicated to the 15th anniversary of sister-city ties between the Chinese city of Sanya and Khabarovsk, opened at the Khabarovsk Regional Museum. The exhibition features 15 works created by schoolchildren from Sanya, Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

The exhibition showcased drawings devoted to friendship between Russia and China, cultural diversity, peace, and cooperation. In their works, the young artists combined symbols of the two countries, city landmarks, national traditions, and images of the future.

As noted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the city of Sanya, the 15 years of sister-city relations between the two cities have produced significant results in the sphere of humanitarian exchanges. The exhibition became part of a program aimed at developing youth contacts and people-to-people diplomacy. Authorities in Sanya stated that the two sides intend to further expand cooperation in the fields of education, culture, tourism, and youth exchanges.

Sanya and Khabarovsk officially established sister-city relations in February 2011. Since then, the two cities have developed cooperation in trade and economic affairs, tourism, and culture. An additional factor bringing the cities closer together was the launch of direct air service between them.

The exhibition was organized following the results of the international children’s art competition on the theme "Harmony, Friendship, Dream," announced by Khabarovsk among the sister cities. The best works by participants are featured in the exhibition at the regional museum.