Russian musician traveling on bicycle reaches pole of cold

YAKUTSK, January 27. /TASS/. Traveler Klim Kaluzhskikh, who travels across Russian regions on a bicycle with an accordion, reached Yakutia's city of Verkhoyansk, the traveler told TASS.

The musician reached the village of Batagai in the Verkhoyansk District the night of January 24, where the temperature was minus 50 degrees Celsius. Klim travels hitchhiking and on bicycle.

"I left Batagai on bicycle, <...> and further on my rear tire burst, as the frost here [was] around minus 50 degrees. I was about to start a bonfire, because I realized cars were very rare here, especially on weekends. I thought I would have to wait until the evening: I've prepared wood for the fire, and here is Vladimir, a trucker. We put the bike in the back, and then, hitchhiking, I've just got to Verkhoyansk (the Verkhoyansk District's administrative center - TASS)," he said.

In mid-January, he reported he had got to Yakutia, visited the region's capital and continued the trip to the region's north. "If it happens so that someone plans going towards Nizhneyansk or Tiksi, I would love to join. In fact, right now I'm thinking of going back - first to Oymyakon, then to Magadan. Then, perhaps, even to Chukotka. Usually I may change plans in the course of events - I may decide to make a thousand kilometers long bypass," he said in response to a question about plans.