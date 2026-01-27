Living to 120 is already possible, such cases are known — head of WHO office in Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Batyr Berdyklychev, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia, has affirmed that extending life expectancy to 120 years is within the realm of possibility, citing existing cases worldwide. In an interview with TASS, he shared insights and recommendations on how to preserve health and well-being throughout life.

"I can say that, currently, there is no single recipe or foolproof formula that guarantees reaching 120 years of age," Berdyklychev remarked. "While such cases do exist, they remain quite rare."

He emphasized that the WHO’s approach to longevity is not about simply extending lifespan at any cost but about increasing the number of years lived in good health, maintaining functional capacity, and preserving dignity. "The most vital factor for a long and healthy life is a healthy lifestyle adopted at all stages of life," he explained. "This encompasses a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and the avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Equally important are maintaining social connections and managing stress. Access to quality healthcare - focused on prevention, early detection, and treatment of chronic conditions - is also essential."

Berdyklychev highlighted that genetics undoubtedly play a significant role; however, environmental and socioeconomic factors - such as clean air, safe housing, education, and financial stability - also profoundly influence both life expectancy and quality of life. "Longevity is not solely a matter of personal responsibility," he stated. "It is a collective task that involves the state and the WHO."

The WHO envisions a future where prolonging life is paired with enhancing its quality for entire populations. This, Berdyklychev noted, can be achieved by delaying disease onset, preserving physical and mental abilities, and providing person-centered care in old age. "For the WHO, the focus is not on extreme longevity but on healthy aging - helping individuals maintain health, independence, and well-being for as long as possible," he concluded.