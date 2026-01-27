FSB says detains three Russians plotting terrorist attack on railway station

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The FSB has detained three Russians who were planning a terrorist attack on the railway following instructions from the Ukrainian special services, an FSB spokesperson told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in the Sverdlovsk Region detained three Russian citizens born in 1979, 1981, and 1984, who intended to set fire to a transport infrastructure facility under instructions from the Ukrainian special services," the spokesperson said.

According to the FSB, the detainees actively contacted an employee of the Ukrainian special services, from whom they received a task to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway via the Telegram messenger.

Communication devices containing messages with the curator, along with instructions and components for assembling homemade incendiary devices, were seized at their residences.

The FSB initiated a criminal case against the detainees under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist act). They face up to 20 years in prison. The court ordered detention as a preventive measure. Evidence is being collected to qualify their actions under Article 275 of the Criminal Code (high treason), which carries a punishment of up to life imprisonment.

The FSB reiterated that the Ukrainian special services have not reduced their activity in searching the Internet, social networks, and Telegram and WhatsApp messengers for potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and sabotage aimed at harming Russia.

"All individuals who consent to assist the enemy will be identified, held criminally responsible, and punished as they deserve," the FSB warned.