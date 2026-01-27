Snowfall in Moscow brings nearly 20% of monthly precipitation overnight — meteorologist

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow received nearly 20% of its average monthly precipitation overnight, Phobos Weather Center leading specialist Mikhail Leus reported.

"According to preliminary data from Moscow’s main VDNH weather station, 9mm of precipitation fell last night, which is about one-fifth (18%) of the monthly average," Leus wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also stated that the southwestern wind reached speeds of around 13 meters per second (29 mph) at night. According to the meteorologist, periods of heavy snowfall will continue throughout the day, while the wind will gradually ease.