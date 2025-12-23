One in four Russians uses AI to prepare New Year’s congratulations

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Some 24% of surveyed Russians already use artificial intelligence (AI) to create New Year’s congratulations, with over 60% considering it possible to use AI to prepare a New Year’s table, a poll conducted by VTB Bank reveals.

Thus, 27% consider it possible to use congratulations with AI-generated texts, if "they have no time in the New Year’s rush" to write a congratulatory text themselves, while 12% of respondents said that they plan to use AI to congratulate their colleagues and distant acquaintances. One in four Russians (24%) highlighted that they will definitely use and are already using AI to generate New Year’s congratulations.

Additionally, over half of Russians (55%) see potential in the use of AI to look for New Year’s presents, whereas 45% of citizens are "very sensitive" towards buying presents and believe that "there is no room for AI" in such a personal matter.

Furthermore, 62% of Russians see potential in the use of AI for the preparation of a New Year’s table, including finding new recipes and fresh ideas, as well as choosing restaurants and food delivery services for a New Year’s feast, whereas 38% of respondents see no sense in the use of AI for kitchen and believe that "at a New Year’s table there is no room for experiments," but only for "family traditions and recipes."

The survey also reveals that 64% of Russians are going to use AI one way or another to plan activities for New Year’s holidays, including the compilation of a specific schedule, or finding new solutions, when there are no more one’s own ideas. Some 37% of those surveyed will rely only on themselves, as well as on relatives and friends to create a New Year’s program.

The study was conducted in December of 2025 and polled 1,500 respondents aged 18-65, living in Russian cities with the population of over 100,000 citizens.