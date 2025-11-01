UK director Peter Watkins dies at 90 — newspaper

LONDON, November 2. /TASS/. British Oscar-winning director Peter Watkins died at 90, The Guardian reported.

The newspaper quoted the filmmaker’s family as saying that Watkins died on Thursday in a hospital in the French commune of Bourganeuf, where he had lived for 25 years.

The Guardian recalled that the director won an Oscar for his controversial documentary drama The War Game (1967), which was about a nuclear attack on the UK. Watkins came into conflict with the British Broadcasting Corporation, after which he was forced to look for work abroad.

Peter Watkins was born in Norbiton, UK, in 1935. After serving in the army, he studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He has made a total of 17 films.