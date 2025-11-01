Woman whose son died in Novi Sad roof collapse goes on hunger strike, demands new polls

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. A woman whose child was killed one year ago in a roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad has gone on a hunger strike, demanding that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hold new elections, the Beta newspaper reported.

Dijana Hrka, whose son Stefan died on November 1, 2024, said she started the "fight alone" and will continue her hunger strike in front of the parliament building in Belgrade. "I need to know who killed my child, who killed 16 people. I'm fighting so that none of us have to cry anymore," she said at a commemorative meeting in Novi Sad.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in Belgrade confirmed that the Special Anti-Corruption Unit of the Belgrade High Prosecutor's Office had indicted the manager of the company Infrastructura Zeleznice Srbije and two members of the commission for the technical inspection of the railway station in Novi Sad, where a canopy collapsed a year ago, killing 16 people. According to the charges, the officials failed to fulfill their duties to monitor safety during a trial operation of the facility, which, according to the investigation, is causally related to the disaster. In total, 13 people are named in the case, including former ministers and company executives. The investigation is ongoing.

On November 1, Serbia is holding a Day of Mourning in memory of the 16 victims. National flags are flying at half-mast, television and radio stations have changed the broadcast schedule, and cultural institutions have changed their programs to reflect the memorable day.

Vucic called on the people to preserve dignity and unity. He took part in a memorial service at St. Sava's Church in Belgrade, stressing that this day should unite the country in sorrow "without fighting and strife."

Protests have been going on after the disaster with the participants holding the authorities responsible and demanding early parliamentary elections.