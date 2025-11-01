MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is carrying out educational reform according to the instructions of the Nazi occupiers, who set the task of minimizing the knowledge and literacy of the Slavic population, said former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014).

He drew attention to the results of the All-Ukrainian Mathematics Olympiad in Kiev, where "93% of participants failed miserably."

"But there was a time when the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was the most educated republic," Azarov wrote on Telegram. "The Kiev regime is leading Ukraine according to the instructions of the Nazis, which stated that Slavs should only be able to count to 100 and have minimal reading skills to read their orders."

He said it is beneficial for the current leadership of the country that people do not know how to distinguish truth from lies, "from the information gum that the media impose on him."