Prince Andrew, stripped of his title, to receive allowance from British king — media

LONDON, November 1. /TASS/. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of the British king who was stripped of his titles of Prince and Duke of York over his association with US financier Jeffrey Epstein, will receive an annual allowance, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the annual payment will come from the personal funds of his elder brother, King Charles III. The amount will reportedly be several times higher than his current 20,000 pounds ($26,000) pension, which the 65-year-old receives for his service in the Royal Navy.

The report also notes that Queen Elizabeth II’s (1926-2022) son, who lost his royal titles, will receive a six-figure sum to relocate from the Royal Lodge residence at Windsor Castle near London to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. His daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, will retain their princess titles, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will remain eighth in line to the throne.

In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped down from his official royal duties following the scandal over the Epstein case.