MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. US arms manufacturers are the ones who derailed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Budapest, Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, believes.

Commenting on the latest US sanctions against Russia in an interview with TASS, he said: "I think it's very bad. I was really looking forward to this Budapest meeting with Putin and Trump. I don't think it has been cancelled for anything other than terrific amount of pressure from the armaments manufacturers."

In his view, "in the military-industrial complex in America, they want a place where their weapons can be wasted on a war, because they depend on it." "That's a very bad thing. You need to get the military-industrial complex to start focusing on important things - like gravity, space, time travel and other things to make money instead of making weapons," he concluded.