Elon Musk's father to advise his son on investing in Russia

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told TASS in an interview that he would advise his son to invest in Russia.

"I would not advise anyone to invest in England, in the UK. Don’t invest in anything there. They asked Elon to come and open a gigafactory there. He said, never, never will he ever go to England or France for a gigafactory. But for Russia, he could come for a gigafactory. I can see that. And I will tell him, this is the place for the gigafactory, if Russia will permit it," he told the agency.

Errol Musk also expressed confidence that US investors could show renewed interest in the Russian market.

"Of course, everyone, when they have extra money or funds that they are now in need to place somewhere, is looking wherever the best opportunity is. So, wherever the opportunity is created, the people will go there," he pointed out.

The elder Musk also emphasized that "the world at the moment is in a very state of flux with things changing everywhere, so that it's almost difficult for people to invest in the United States now." He noted that this trend became especially apparent "in 2024, because of the bad government," which, he said, was pushing the country toward decline and causing concern among Americans reluctant to invest in the weakening economy.

Errol Musk visited Moscow and Kazan, where he met with IT professionals and journalists.