Nobel Institute probes suspicious betting surge ahead of peace prize announcement — FT

STOCKHOLM, October 10. /TASS/. The Norwegian Nobel Institute is investigating a possible leak of the peace prize laureate’s name ahead of the awarding, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

According to its information, the inquiry is related to a sharp increase in online bets placed on former deputy of the Venezuelan parliament, Maria Corina Machado, just hours before she was announced as the 2025 laureate. The Nobel Institute confirmed reports from Norwegian media that it had launched an investigation into this matter.

The paper pointed out that Machado’s odds on one of the world’s largest prediction markets, Polymarket, were at 3.7% the day before the results were announced, but skyrocketed to 31.5% within just a few minutes. FT also points out that neither the media nor experts considered Machado a "favorite" to win the prize until the winner was announced.

There were 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, 244 individuals and 94 organizations. Among them, as reported by the media, were US President Donald Trump, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organization and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The monetary portion of the Nobel Prize in each category this year will be 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.17 million).

Nobel Week began on October 6. The laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, and literature have already been announced.