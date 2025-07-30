Russian police declare head of Azerbaijani community in Yekaterinburg wanted

YEKATERINBURG, July 30. /TASS/. The head of the Azerbaijani community in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Shakhin Shykhlinsky, has been declared wanted on criminal charges, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry said.

"As for reasons for being wanted: he is wanted based on a Criminal Code article," the ministry’s files read.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported earlier that the activities of an ethnic gang had been disrupted in Yekaterinburg, which, according to investigators, was involved in a number of murders in 2001, 2010, and 2011. According to preliminary information, one of the suspects died of heart failure. The cause of death of the second suspect is being established. A court in Yekaterinburg ruled to place Ayaz Safarov, Akif Safarov, Bakir Safarov, and Mazakhir Safarov into custody. Besides, Mutvaly Shykhlinsky, son of the head of the city's Azerbaijani community, was arrested on charges of using violence against a government official.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow’s Charge d’Affaires Pyotr Volokovykh, who was invited to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, provided the necessary explanations on the situation. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, highlighted the importance of continued efforts to clarify to Baku the reasons and nature of the detention of Azerbaijani immigrants in Yekaterinburg. Baku lodged a protest against the actions of the security forces, and cancelled cultural and other Russia-related events. The Kremlin said Moscow regretted such decisions by Azerbaijan.