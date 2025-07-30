{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian police declare head of Azerbaijani community in Yekaterinburg wanted

Shakhin Shykhlinsky is wanted based on a Criminal Code article, the ministry’s files read
YEKATERINBURG, July 30. /TASS/. The head of the Azerbaijani community in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Shakhin Shykhlinsky, has been declared wanted on criminal charges, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry said.

"As for reasons for being wanted: he is wanted based on a Criminal Code article," the ministry’s files read.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported earlier that the activities of an ethnic gang had been disrupted in Yekaterinburg, which, according to investigators, was involved in a number of murders in 2001, 2010, and 2011. According to preliminary information, one of the suspects died of heart failure. The cause of death of the second suspect is being established. A court in Yekaterinburg ruled to place Ayaz Safarov, Akif Safarov, Bakir Safarov, and Mazakhir Safarov into custody. Besides, Mutvaly Shykhlinsky, son of the head of the city's Azerbaijani community, was arrested on charges of using violence against a government official.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow’s Charge d’Affaires Pyotr Volokovykh, who was invited to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, provided the necessary explanations on the situation. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, highlighted the importance of continued efforts to clarify to Baku the reasons and nature of the detention of Azerbaijani immigrants in Yekaterinburg. Baku lodged a protest against the actions of the security forces, and cancelled cultural and other Russia-related events. The Kremlin said Moscow regretted such decisions by Azerbaijan.

Russian sailor from ship Eternity C undergoes treatment in Yemen's Sanaa — Russian embassy
The Russian embassy is unaware whether Alexey Galaktionov could leave the rebel-held territory freely and is working on arranging his return to Russia
Yemen’s Houthis say they struck Israeli airport with hypersonic missile
According to the spokesman Yahya Saree, the attack suspended operations at the main Israeli airport
Ukrainian troops flee Kharkov Region’s Radkovka after Russian army strikes — expert
The Russian military is mopping up the area near the village and conducting demining operations
Zaporozhye NPP denies reports of increased radiation levels in surrounding area
The gamma background level is 0.09-0.11 microsieverts per hour, which does not pose a threat to the population or the environment, according to the statement
Trump used Ukrainian conflict to make colony out of EU — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk questions whether Brussels fully realizes the extent to which it has been maneuvered into a corner by the Ukrainian conflict
Trump says he plans to meet with Xi Jinping before end of year
US President also reiterated that US-China talks in Sweden earlier on Tuesday went "very well"
Russia to take measures to protect its fisheries industry — Foreign Ministry
"The need was accentuated for faithful performance of Norway of its obligations towards the Russian Federation and abandonment of steps limiting lawful operation of Russian fishing vessels in the exclusive economic zone of Norway," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Major changes may occur within Ukraine during Trump's ‘ultimatum’ period — Kneissl
Former Austrian foreign minister added that no significant changes in bilateral relations between Moscow and Kiev should be expected during this time
Regime change would force more than just Zelensky to flee Ukraine — former top diplomat
Karin Kneissl said that many other Ukrainian military commanders and other individuals could face the same prospects
Tsunami waves from earthquake in Russia reach US West Coast
According to the report, the US National Weather Service advises people to stay away from beaches, harbors and piers until alerts are lifted
Russia as USSR’s successor has right to veto Austria joining NATO — ex-foreign minister
According to Karin Kneissl, the Treaty for the re-establishment of an independent and democratic Austria, signed by the four victorious powers on May 15, 1955, "also serves as the legal basis for neutrality"
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Aeroflot made 172 flights from Moscow out of 216 planned for today
The call center is functioning normally and the waiting time on the line is less than a minute at present, Aeroflot said
Brent prices on the rise at ICE, above $73 per barrel — market data
Brent prices gained 3.78% to $73.06 per barrel
EU will face difficulties fully phasing out Russian gas in short term — experts
According to Vladimir Sedalishchev, gas and oil can be purchased from many countries, so "a withdrawal from supplies from Russia is entirely possible, albeit with a somewhat noticeable markup for consumers"
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Kamchatka
According to published information, the shock epicenter was located 149 kilometers southeast of the regional capital at a depth of 17 kilometers
Russia to shutter 20 crossings on Ukraine border on August 1
The list includes 13 road and 7 railroad crossings
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits return to 2022 borders impossible
As long as Russia has sufficient resources, there's no way this will happen, Valery Zaluzhny said
Russia to sign military cooperation agreement with Benin
Russia earlier signed a similar agreement with Togo and will participate in exercises and train military personnel
China intends to invest in Lugansk People’s Republic’s economy
A delegation from China, led by Li Zhiyuan, a major business owner in China, visited the region on a working trip
Russia continues special op, would like to protect its interests peacefully — Kremlin
"The Russian side remains committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensuring our interests in the course of this settlement," Dmitry Peskov noted
FACTBOX: What is known about earthquake in Kamchatka
This is the strongest earthquake since 1952 occurred in the Kamchatka region
Next decade will be difficult, partially because of NATO — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that there are no longer potential threats, but real security problems, of course, around Ukraine
Rostec calls Solntsepek flamethrower joker in card deck
TOS-1A effectiveness was numerously confirmed in the zone of the special military operation
PM says Britain to recognize Palestinian state if Israel keeps blocking Gaza aid
The statement said that London demands "an immediate ceasefire to stop the slaughter"
Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses over 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day
Iranian president supports Venezuela’s initiative to convene global summit for peace
According to the Venezuelan foreign ministry, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed confidence that "diplomacy can help ensure the Iranian people’s right to peace and development"
Trump gains upper hand over EU, puts pressure on Britain — expert on meeting with Starmer
Andrey Koshkin noted that Trump’s overarching approach appears to be one of exerting influence broadly
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills near Vladivostok in August
All the upcoming measures are part of an annual plan of cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China
Even in difficult times, US does not break off space partnership with Russia — NASA
"We're going to continue to work on the problems that we have here, but we're going to continue to build alliances and partnerships and friendships as humanity continues to advance in space exploration," US Secretary NASA Sean Duffy stressed
Norwegian charge d'affaires handed protest note over restrictions against Russian vessels
In the note, it said that Norway must faithfully fulfill its obligations to Russia under the 1976 fisheries agreement
Kamchatka earthquake strongest in instrument-recorded history
According to region's governor Vladimir Solodov, prolonged and regular aftershocks are expected
Putin's words about Russian Navy serve to remind Berlin of Russia's potential — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia was ready to ensure its security and interests, especially in the Baltic region
Magnitude of earthquake in Kamchatka reaches 8.7
"The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred," Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported
State of emergency declared in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky due to major earthquake — official
The city mayor Yevgeny Belyaev have signed the relevant order
Italian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over article on Russophobia
This is due to "the listing of President Sergio Mattarella and other officials of the Italian Republic among Russophobes"
Russia stands alone in resisting Western dictate, lawmaker says
The parliamentarian warned that international law is being threatened by this Western-imposed "rules-based order"
Russian agency says US, UK convened meeting where participants agreed Zelensky must leave
All the participants of the meeting agreed that the issue was long overdue, the agency said
Some try to extinguish Mideast conflict with gasoline — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko noted that the primary roots of many conflicts include contradictions between key principles of international law, such as the right of peoples to self-determination and the territorial integrity of states
Militarization, hard power become EU’s main instruments — expert
Alexey Gromyko also noted that European countries have recently renewed discussions about strategic autonomy from the United States
Conflict in Ukraine proves NATO's inability to directly attack Russia — expert
Ralph Bosshard emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces have, in every respect, proven their resilience and the strength of their combat capabilities against Western-backed forces
Medvedev responds to US senator’s demand to 'get to peace table'
"Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved," Dmitry Medvedev emphasized
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Aeroflot flights after IT system disruption
On July 29, 93% of flights from Moscow and back are planned to operate as initially scheduled
No casualties or major damage after tsunami in Severo-Kurilsk — Sakhalin governor
According to Valery Limarenko, the final tsunami wave partially flooded the local port and a fishing enterprise
Trump to decide whether tariff truce with China is extended — Bessent
Two-day negotiations between the US and China were held in Stockholm on July 28-29
Material damage estimate after earthquake in Kamchatka to be ready within a week
The earthquake became the strongest earthquake since 1952
Former UK ambassador 'not entirely sure' US thought through its Russia-sanctions plan
Exactly what the sanctions could look like remains to be seen as Trump hasn’t been too clear about the issue, according to Tony Brenton
Russian military success, Kiev’s weakness may enable conflict end before 2026 — expert
Steve Gill noted that the European "coalition of the willing" to provide further military and financial aid to Kiev is fraying, while Western media acknowledge that Zelensky has lost control of the domestic situation
Lao president intends to determine areas of cooperation during his visit to Russia
Thongloun Sisoulith said that he was very glad to have the opportunity to return to Russia, where he spent his student years
40 deputies demand EU impose sanctions against Israeli authorities — Euronews
Lawmakers from 14 EU countries insist on holding the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable for actions that grossly violate the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law
Russian lawmakers ready to dial up cooperation with North Korea — senior lawmaker
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the upper house of the Russian parliament, as the chamber of regions, is keen to be actively involved in the process of bilateral cooperation
Pentagon Chief may resign and run for Tennessee governor, NBC News reports
Pete Hegseth is considering the possibility of running for Tennessee governor next year
Turkey may extradite to Russia all at-large defendants in Crocus City Hall attack case
"Turkish law enforcement may extradite to Russia all the defendants in the terror attack case, including a brother of the terror attack perpetrator, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, lawyer Igor Trunov said
Moldovan President convenes security council to combat foreign interference in elections
After the meeting Maia Sandu will hold a press conference to present details, the presidential administration said in a statement
West needs truce in Ukraine before replacing Zelensky with Zaluzhny — expert
Valery Zharikhin also questioned the rationale behind the potential American interest in Zaluzhny
At least 30 strong aftershocks recorded following major earthquake in Kamchatka
A TASS correspondent on site reports tremors are still being felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Tsunami threat remains in Severo-Kurilsk — authorities
The Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal of the Nevelsk Seaport is not functioning
Former UN expert calls on US to sever Ukraine from Starlink, rather than issue ultimatums
"An ultimatum means escalation and the failure of diplomacy," Alfred de Zayas said
Russia to keep special operation until Kiev sees need for talks — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia will continue to make every effort to seek peace talks
China, the US tariff extend tariff benefits for three months more — radio
This statement was made after the two-day talks in Stockholm headed by US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Deputy Prime Minister of China He Lifeng
Zelensky signs law allowing Ukrainians over age 60 to enlist in army
Deputy Irina Gerashchenko noted that the law does not clearly specify how the approval procedure for candidates would work, opening the door for potential abuses
Press review: Palestine conference exposes Western rift as US-China extend tariff truce
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 30th
Russia expands control zone near Kupyansk to further liberate city — official
Earlier, Vitaly Ganchev said that the Russian army was in almost complete control of the approaches to the city, preventing the Ukrainian army from rotating and delivering ammunition
Top diplomats of 15 countries support recognizing State of Palestine — statement
The foreign ministers also urged all countries to establish "normal relations with Israel" and declare their readiness to enter into discussions "on the regional integration of the State of Israel"
Drone that fell in Minsk is stray long-range helicopter assembled in Ukraine — expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the drone is a typical representative of a simplest technology
Laos grateful to Russia for help in clearing country of war debris, says Lao president
Russia's assistance in neutralizing unexploded ordnance demonstrates that Russia and Laos are working well together in humanitarian field, Thongloun Sisoulith said
Russian army prevents attempt by Ukrainian troops to land on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region
"Russian fighters spotted four enemy boats and immediately opened fire on them," Governor Vladimir Saldo specified
Austria’s current course contradicts its de jure neutral status — former top diplomat
In Karin Kneissl's opinion, Austria has already abandoned its permanent neutral status by opening a transit corridor for NATO arms supplies
Four tsunami waves hit Severo-Kurilsky district in Sakhalin Region after quakes — official
The city Severo-Kurilsk is located in a safe zone
Typhoon Co-May to hit Shanghai on July 29-31
Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction
Kremlin takes note of Trump’s statement about shortened deadline for agreement on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov added that he "would like to avoid commenting on" the US leader’s remark
Around 7,000-8,000 tourists currently in Kamchatka — tourism union
The union reported that temporary restrictions have been imposed on visiting nature parks in Kamchatka due to increased seismic activity
Brazil’s minister warns Lula da Silva won’t let US treat him like it treated Zelensky
According to Fernando Haddad, Brazilian leader does not plan to make concessions to US President Donald Trump on economic issues
Press review: US shortens deadline on Kiev peace as EU eases terms in Trump trade deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 29th
Rosatom, Niger agree on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development
The issue of establishing a Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was also actively discussed at the meetings
EU suspends financial aid to Ukraine over anti-corruption agency debacle
The suspension primarily affects the ERA program, which was to provide 17.2 billion euro in emergency loans, and the Ukraine Facility program, which was to allocate 12.5 billion euro in financial support
Trump says US intends to impose 25% tariffs on goods from India
India has changed basically more tariffs than almost any other country, "but now I am in charge, and you just can't do that," the US President stressed
US still has no concrete peace plan for Ukraine — Russian lawmaker
US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Russia to reach an agreement with Ukraine in 10 days reveals it, Leonid Ivlev said
Starmer's office confirms his conversation with Netanyahu before statement on Palestine
At the same time, as the statement notes, Starmer underscored that "the situation in Gaza was intolerable and that the need for humanitarian access is now more pressing than ever before"
EU may slap sanctions on Israel for actions in Gaza — French foreign minister
The European Commission has proposed a number of restrictive measures against the Israeli government, Jean-Noel Barrot said
Bucharest says social media clips about Romania entering Ukraine confict fake
The Romanian Interior Ministry urged citizens to check sources and not to re-post unverified content
Malaysia's status as BRICS partner opens new opportunities for country — Russian lawmaker
Valentina Matviyenko also mentioned that work is underway to prepare a state visit to Russia by the supreme ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim
Possible relocation of UN headquarters from New York being looked at — Russian diplomat
"Currently, Russia has problems with obtaining visas for members of the Russian delegation to UN event in New York," whereas the United States is obliged to issue such visas without delays and without conditioning visa issuance on any other matters, he explained
Serbia, US reiterate commitment to closer defense cooperation — defense ministry
Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic stressed the importance of military cooperation with the US, including under the partnership program with the Ohio National Guard
Former UK ambassador says Trump’s initial plan to deal with Ukraine settlement failed
Tony Brenton said London wants a quick end to the conflict
Senior US army officer proposes purchasing Commander Islands from Russia to confront China
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffery Fritz believes that such a deal would make it possible to strengthen US security and "reaffirm American leadership" in the region
Russian stock market gearing down amid Trump’s statements
The Index geared down in its growth 2,732.81 points, up 0.07%
2,700 people evacuated on Kuril Islands after earthquake
According to various estimates, the earthquake's magnitude reached 8.7
UN war crimes court rejects Ratko Mladic's appeal for release on health grounds
The court said that his health condition is stable, although precarious, and that he is receiving proper care at the UN detention center in The Hague
Trump gives Russia ten days to get Ukraine deal done, otherwise tariffs coming
According to the US president, Russia wants to keep the war going
Netanyahu accuses British Prime Minister of 'rewarding Hamas monstrous terrorism'
"A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow," the head of the Israeli cabinet said
Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejects UK prime minister's statement on Palestinian statehood
A high-ranking Israeli source told Ynet that French President Emmanuel Macron had previously "burst the dam" by announcing plans to recognize the Palestinian state
Russian army takes control of five-km-long border section after liberating Temirovka
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian army is building up on its success in this frontline area
Russian drone units destroy three firing positions of Ukrainian armed forces
Servicemen of the Second Separate Artillery Brigade used Lancet drones to identify and destroy the crew of an enemy D-30 howitzer, as well as a self-propelled artillery system
Opera singer Maksakova-Igenbergs put on international wanted list
She is charged with calling for actions against Russia and evading her obligations under the Russian foreign agents law
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Minsk
The Belarusian defense ministry said that no one was hurt
US to increase oil production in case of market disruptions — Trump
The US leader said that he hasn't had any response from the Russian side in connection with the potential introduction of tariffs
Russia encircles Konstantinovka in DPR as Ukrainian commanders flee — expert
As soon as Konstantinovka is captured, Russian troops will get access to Slavyansk, Yan Gagin, a military and political expert from the DPR, said
Brent prices above $72 per barrel — market data
WTI futures with the settlement in September ticked up by 3.56% to $68.98 a barrel at the same time
