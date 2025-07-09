No danger of anthrax spreading to Russia from Kazakhstan, healthcare watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kazakh region where an anthrax outbreak has been reported does not border Russia, so the risk of an epidemic spreading is ruled out, the Russian healthcare watchdog said in a statement.

"According to the available information, a lockdown was imposed in two villages in the Atbasarsky District in the Akmola Region of Kazakhstan due to an anthrax outbreak, as ten anthrax cases had been recorded there among cattle and seven cases among humans. <...> Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region does not border the Russian Federation, so there is no danger of the epidemic spreading here," the statement reads.

The watchdog’s experts continuously monitor the epidemiological situation across the world. "In order to prevent the entry of dangerous infectious diseases into Russia, sanitary and quarantine measures are taken at all border crossing points, which involve the use of the Perimeter automated information system that makes it possible to assess the situation in real-time and reduce the risk that the epidemic situation in our country will worsen," the statement added.