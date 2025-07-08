MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office designated Yale University an undesirable organization.

"Yale justifies the funds allocated to discredit Russian government agencies. We are talking about Yale University, whose educational and interventionist activity the Prosecutor General's Office designated undesirable," the agency said on Telegram.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the university trains foreign opposition leaders at its School of Global Affairs. Russian graduates of the school include leaders and activists of the FBK (designated an extremist organization and banned in Russia), who used the knowledge they gained to escalate protest activity in the Russia.

"The university is working to lay the legal groundwork for seizing the Russian assets that are illegally held by Western countries with the purpose to use them later to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the agency said.

Yale University is an Ivy League research university and one of the world’s leading higher learning institutions.