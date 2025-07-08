Heatwave grips Moscow, July 8 temps exceed those of southern resort cities

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A 30-degree heatwave predicted by weathermen gripped Moscow on Tuesday, with air temperatures rising to +32C, the Hydrometcenter of Russia reported.

"At 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), the capital’s main meteorological station at VDNKh showed that the air had warmed up to 32 degrees above zero Celsius," a spokesperson for the center said. Therefore, the Russian capital saw hotter temps than even the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where thermometers showed 27.6 degrees.

The highest recorded air temperature ever on July 8 was documented in 1999, when air temperatures hit 34C in Moscow. On this day last year, the megacity saw a high of 26.2C, the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center recalled.

Earlier, meteorologists issued an orange-level weather warning for the city, in effect through Monday, July 14, due to extreme heat expected during the daytime.