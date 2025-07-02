Belarus severs supply channel for especially dangerous psychotropic substances from Russia

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers have detained two drug couriers cutting off a supply channel of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances from Russia, the State Customs Committee said.

"Law enforcement officers of the Vitebsk customs, together with the employees of the drug control units of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee and with the military support of soldiers of the Almaz special forces, have stopped the supply channel of especially dangerous psychotropic substances from Russia to Belarus," it said on Telegram.

According to the agency, the drug couriers - a 50-year-old resident of Grodno and a 63-year-old resident of the Minsk Region - were detained near Polotsk during operational search activities. The law enforcement officers found 1.3 kg of psychotropic substance 4-SMS, which the suspects planned to sell in Grodno, in their car.

"The criminals' task was to split the psychotropic drug batch into doses, create hiding places for them, and transfer their coordinates to the final drug recipients," the committee said. A criminal case was opened against the detainees, who face up to 15 years in prison.