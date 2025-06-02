TASS photo exhibition dedicated to late Pope Francis opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. An exhibition dedicated to the memory of late Pope Francis featuring pictures taken by TASS photo correspondents over the years was opened in Moscow near the news agency.

TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov, First Deputy General Director Mikhail Gusman, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello took part in the exhibition opening.

Grushko commended TASS executives for organizing the exhibition and noted that the death of the pontiff is a huge loss for everyone. "He will remain in our memory as a man who fought for faith, for traditional values, against dehumanization, generally against all the processes we see in the Western world today. And certainly, this brings our countries closer spiritually and politically," the diplomat stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry will continue steadily building up political relations with the Vatican and interacting with it at different international platforms, Grushko added.

The project covers more than a decade of the pontificate of late Pope Francis.

TASS is the only Russian mass media with its reporter present in the pope’s press pool and the international team of reporters accompanying the Roman pontiff in his international trips.