Macron statue stolen from wax museum in Paris — media

PARIS, June 2. /TASS/. A statue of French President Emmanuel Macron has been stolen from the Grevin Museum, host to France's largest wax sculpture collection, Franceinfo radio reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

According to preliminary findings, early in the morning, two women and a man, disguised as museum employees, seized the statue and carried it out of the building through an emergency exit, wrapping it in a blanket. Later, an unknown man contacted the museum by phone, introducing himself as an activist of the Greenpeace international organization (recognized as undesirable in Russia), and assumed responsibility for the theft. The museum management immediately reported the incident to the police. According to Franceinfo, the sculpture is valued at about €40,000.

This is not the first time that a statue has been stolen from the museum. In 1980, a group of bikers, dissatisfied with the introduction of a new tax on two-wheeled vehicles, stole a statue of President (1974-1981) Valery Giscard d'Estaing. In 1993, unknown individuals stole a figure of future French President (1995-2007) Jacques Chirac, who was then the mayor of Paris.