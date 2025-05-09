Roscosmos cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Victory Day from orbital outpost

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky (a TASS special reporter in space) and Kirill Peskov congratulated Russian citizens on Victory Day from the board of the International Space Station (ISS).

"We wholeheartedly congratulate you on Victory Day. Eighty years have passed since the end of the Great Patriotic War and there are almost no living witnesses to those terrible events that culminated in the unconditional victory of our country. Our sacred duty is to preserve the memory of the feat of our ancestors. It was a great honor for the Russian crew to deliver a replica of the Victory Banner to the International Space Station," cosmonaut Ryzhikov said in a statement.

Cosmonaut Zubritsky pointed out that the ISS "is a bright example of how citizens of various countries can together create something truly important and useful for the entire humankind."

On Victory Day, Russian cosmonauts remember those who in bloody battles forged the victory and liberated the world from fascism, cosmonaut Peskov said.

"We bow our heads to those who helped stop the enemy and did not return from the battlefields. We honor those who forged the weapons of the victory on the home front, who lived through starvation, bombings and devastation. We are grateful to those who within the shortest time rebuilt the country from ruins. We will remember the feat of our ancestors in the Great Patriotic War and pass on this memory to descendants," cosmonaut Peskov stressed.