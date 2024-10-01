Russia home to over 35 mln senior citizens — statistics

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. About 35.2 mln people aged 60 and over currently reside in Russia, with 41.2% of individuals aged between 60-64 being employed, Russia's national statistical service Rosstat reports.

The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated on October 1.

According to Rosstat, almost 35.2 mln senior citizens live in Russia. 55% of them are aged from 60 to 69 and 45% are 70 and older. Women make up 62.9% of the total number of seniors, while the share of men is 37.1%.

The majority of seniors, 73.6%, live in big cities, while 26.4% live in rural areas. Many of them also continue to work, as 41.2% of people aged 60 to 64 have some form of employment, while the number is 12.8% for those aged 65 - 69, and 1.9% for individuals above 70.

The older generation also keeps busy in other ways, being very active in trade-unions (43.2%), political parties (13%), and volunteer organizations (5.6%).