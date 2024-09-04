Over 10 groups of Russian tourists visit ski resort in North Korea - minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. More than ten groups of Russian tourists have visited a ski resort in North Korea in 2024, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"We are working to expand tourist flows to North Korea. This is a significant area of our cooperation. More than ten groups of Russian tourists have visited the Masikryong Ski Resort in 2024," Kozlov, who is also a co-chair of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the minister, air flights from Vladivostok to Pyongyang have been organized for Russian tourist groups. "Charter flights are made twice a week, on Monday and Fridays. However, it is not quite easy to visit that country. You can’t just buy a ticket and go - a visit permit will be needed. That is why, we have only charter flights," he explained.

