More US voters expect Harris to beat Trump in presidential election — survey

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Almost 40% of US voters think that Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has a better chance of winning the November election than Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

According to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov, 39% of those polled think that Harris will beat Trump at the November election with 36% expecting Trump to win. Another 25% of the respondents were undecided. That said, by the level of support among the Americans, Harris is only one percentage point ahead. According to the survey, 46% are going to vote for her while 45% of registered voters are ready to elect Trump.

The opinion poll was held August 22-26 among approximately 1,700 US citizens with the margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office. Her nomination was officially approved at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.