Over 30 aftershocks registered in past day after earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 18. /TASS/. Over 30 aftershocks were registered over the past day following the magnitude-7 earthquake in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on August 18, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the focal process, recording aftershocks - more than 30 of them were registered over the past day," the service said in a statement. "This is a standard scenario and we can expect now a number of earthquakes reaching 6.5 magnitude."

"At the same time, an intense aftershock process can last for up to a month and then it will subside and become less intense," the statement added.

A strong earthquake was registered in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday evening Moscow time (Sunday morning local time). The magnitude of the tremor stood at 7.0, but it was felt as a magnitude-6.0 seismic event in the regional administrative center of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

It was followed by a series of aftershocks off Kamchatka’s Pacific coast, measuring between 3.9 and 5.0. Most of them were not felt on land.