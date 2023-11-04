Dagestani social media accounts inundated with bots — official

MAKHACHKALA, November 4. /TASS/. Bots have inundated Dagestani social media accounts with offensive comments and criticism related to the recent events at the region’s airport, said Islam Musayev, head of Dagestan’s Center for Regional Management.

"We are recording a significant presence in regional social networks of inorganic comments from users with names that are not typical for the Caucasus region, who leave insulting comments against the residents of the region, and criticize their actions at the airport," he said.

The official said pro-Ukrainian opposition Telegram channels have ratcheted up their activity. They "disseminate information on the topic that is sensitive and disturbing for Muslims, and Dagestanis in particular: the tragedy that is taking place in the Palestinian region of Gaza. The images cannot but touch the compassionate people of the region who want to help the Palestinians. Unfortunately, there are efforts to abuse these kind feelings," Musayev said.

Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield and stayed there before they were forced to leave by law enforcement officers. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and more than 80 rioters were detained. The airport resumed work on October 30.