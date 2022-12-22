Russia’s animated movies popular in Asia — Minister

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian animated films and series enjoy a special demand in such countries as China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Arab states, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Roskino [company - TASS] is participating in international audiovisual content markets because our movies, particularly our animated movies, are highly enjoyed and awaited in Arab countries and China. The Republic of Korea loves them; they are very popular there. Speaking in general about interaction with SCO and BRICS countries, our efforts have not stopped there," the Minister said. "For example, Thailand is fond of Russian animated movies and there are very influential museums in Bangkok that are ready for joint exhibitions," Lyubimova noted.

Russian exhibitions are expected in Bahrain and Oman, the Minister said, referring to international museum cooperation. Russia has also brought several exhibition projects to Serbia - Borodino and Kizhi in particular, she added.