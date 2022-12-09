Natural population decline in Russia down four times in October 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Natural loss of the population was 38,100 individuals in October 2022, down fourfold in annual terms (from 127,100 in October 2021), Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service said on Friday.

Natural loss of the population in January-October was 501,600, which is 37.3% lower than in the like period of the last year (802,800 individuals).

About one million infants were born in January - October 2022, while 1.5 mln persons died in the same period of this year (1.1 mln infants were born and 1.9 mln persons died in January - October of the last year).

868,600 marriages were contracted from January to October 2022 in total, up 8.6% annually (799,600 in the like period of 2021). Divorces increased from 82,600 within ten months of the last year to 127,200 in January - October of this year (up 53.9%).